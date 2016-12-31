Welcome to The Oban Times Is the Old Inn haunted by a hanged man? Strange goings-on at a pub central to the trial convicting James Stewart of the Appin Murder in 1752 suggest it may now be haunted by his ghost, says the current landlord. The Old Inn in Appin dates back to the 1690s but since current licensee Jim Milligan re-opened the pub in September last year, he and staff have witnessed wine glasses rattling and ‘flying’ soup pots falling from the ceiling. They have also heard spooky sounds, including footsteps in the unoccupied upstairs part of read more

Register your child for school Children in Argyll and Bute who become five years old between March 1, 2017, and February 28, 2018, should be registered for school the week commencing Monday January 16, 2017. Parents and carers should take their children to the appropriate primary school during that week between 10am and 3pm. If your child is not currently registered to attend pre-school education within Argyll and Bute, you will need their birth certificate to enrol them for education. A leaflet providing read more

Fort charity sparkles with huge cheque A FORT William charity set up in memory of a ‘beautiful, brave and sparkly star’ has donated a staggering £25,000 to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh. STAR for Harris was set up by Tanya and Allan Ross after their son Harris lost his battle with a brain tumour in 2010 when he was just 16 months old. LoveOliver, a charity set up by Jennifer and Andy Gill, who also lost their son Oliver to cancer, donated £25,000 to the hospital where both children spent most of read more

Opinion: Martin Laing says free music tuition must be kept ARGYLL, the Highlands and Islands are synonymous with music, especially of the traditional variety. You only have to experience the Royal National Mod or any of the smaller similar events to be made all too aware of the huge importance of music to our culture and way of life. All across the area, there are people performing live music every day of the week as well as at big-ticket events such as the Argyllshire Gathering and Highland games meetings. To ensure our musical traditions read more

Bin collection days remain the same Bin collection days will remain the same over the new year period. The civic amenity site at Moleigh, Oban, will be closed on January 1 and 2 but will be open from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday January 3. The Glengorm civic amenity site on Mull, the Gott Bay site on Tiree and the Cliad facility on Coll will also be closed on January 1 and 2.









