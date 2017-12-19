Tiree harbours plan wins public backing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tiree Community Development Trust (TCDT) has released The Land Below the Waves – A Growth Plan for Tiree’s Marine Sector, a plan to take ownership of two working harbours, at Milton and Scarinish, and transform them as a basis for economic development.

The trust’s plans received 98 per cent backing at a recent community ballot.

Tiree has historically lacked a natural harbour with good facilities, which means the full potential of the marine sector, for fishing and tourism, has never been realised.

Both harbours are in poor condition. Scarinish, which is all but condemned, currently berths two boats, with seven boats berthed in the small tidal harbour at Milton.

However, attracting funding for a harbour development has proved difficult and the situation was brought sharply into focus last week when a boat moored at Milton sank in the harbour.

The boat was doubled up (tied outside another boat rather than alongside the harbour) and when the vessels took the bottom, the outside boat’s keel sat in a hole resulting in it not listing against the inside boat but instead leaning in underneath and becoming trapped on the incoming tide.

Chairman of Milton Harbour Association Neil MacPhail said: ‘We were probably 30 minutes away from losing the second boat as it would have sat on top of the sunken one underneath it. Some quick thinking and the use of a generous neighbour’s forklift allowed the sunken boat to be rolled over and out from underneath just in time.

‘This is the third such incident I have witnessed in Milton. A fit-for-purpose harbour with more room for boats and more protection from the swell would have prevented this.’

TCDT will now step up lobbing of both political representatives and funders for backing to ensure delivery of a capital development project in 2018.