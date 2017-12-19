Spean Bridge Spar shop’s £1,000 cheque to shinty club
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
The Spar shop in Spean Bridge handed over a £1,000 cheque to Lochaber Camanachd Club on Friday. The money was raised through the sale of five pence carrier bags. From left: Spar manager Steven MacLeod and club players Stuart Callison, Barry MacDonald and Grant Matheson. Photograph: Abrightside Photography.