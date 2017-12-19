Roadshows ‘sharpen’ NFUS priorities on Brexit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

NFU Scotland says it has sharpened its focus on key Brexit priorities after a ‘hugely successful’ series of roadshows across Scotland in November.

Feedback from the workshops at the 12 Brexit events is in addition to discussions at ongoing branch AGMs round the country and the NFU Scotland autumn conference held at the end of October.

The objectives of the roadshows were to set out the current Brexit process, make clear NFU Scotland’s continuous lobbying priorities, check those priorities with the membership and accelerate the enrolment of members in the development of potential future support options.

The first major opportunity to influence will come in early 2018 when the UK government is expected to publish an agriculture White Paper ahead of draft legislation.

NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick said: ‘Next year will present a host of challenges in securing the best Brexit deal possible for farmers and crofters but their valuable engagement in the past few months has only strengthened our resolve and focused our priorities.

‘A real change in mindset was evident at all the Brexit roadshows. Members across Scotland appreciate that change is inevitable. More importantly, members backed NFU Scotland’s intent and commitment to initiate and influence the many changes that the industry faces. Our engagement with politicians at UK and Scottish government level has never be higher and that will build as we enter 2018.

‘There was clear support from members for the NFU Scotland vision set out in our CHANGE document, launched at the Highland Show and agreement that the opportunity exists to develop a prosperous future for Scottish agriculture.

‘There was overwhelming recognition that future support must incentivise action and that, beyond the CAP, there should be a clear departure from area-based payments that have often resulted in inertia, thwarted innovation and stifled restructuring.

‘While budget challenges were recognised, all agreed that NFU Scotland must press for an adequately-funded, fairly-allocated and ring-fenced budget for future agricultural and rural development support in Scotland.

‘The clear majority also backed the development of a commonly agreed regulatory framework for UK-wide standards, if only to preserve the functioning of the UK internal market.

‘And it was supported without dissent that there must be fully devolved delivery of schemes and measures that fit Scotland’s needs.

‘While significant uncertainty surrounds what a transition period might mean or involve, there was a clear view that any sort of “cliff edge” must be avoided – especially in the absence of certainty over the future operating environment of Scottish agriculture.

‘The clear majority backed the union’s calls for friction-free trade and the protection of Scottish provenance. There were significant concerns over the potential of cheaper imports, produced under very different cost structures, that could displace Scottish products in domestic markets.

‘There was also a lack of belief in the UK and/or Scotland’s ability to develop new export opportunities through new trade deals, making our job in influencing trade talks in the year ahead absolutely vital.

‘There was a clear view that success should be built on the provenance of farming, food and drink, and the story behind the very high animal health and welfare and environmental standards adhered to by Scotland’s farmers and crofters.

‘The unanimous opinion was that Scottish agriculture, and the food processing sector, must have continued access to skilled and competent labour. While this is a very real and present threat to certain high value sectors, it was agreed by all that Scotland’s farming, food and drinks industry is wholly dependent on on-farm and off-farm, seasonal and permanent labour from the EU and beyond.

‘Action must be taken sooner to resolve many current labour issues through, for example, a revised seasonal agricultural workers scheme.’