North Connel angler rewarded for leviathan salmon

The 2017 winner of the Malloch Trophy – for one of the largest salmon caught by an angler on a fly and safely returned during the year in Scottish waters – has been announced.

The successful angler is Tom Bonniwell, a guide for Fishinguide Scotland, who caught the fish of a lifetime in the River Awe on September 2. The cock salmon was 47 inches long and estimated at more than 40lbs.

The River Awe has a longstanding reputation for heavy salmon. It has been aptly termed ‘the big fish river’ on the basis of the landing by anglers of several salmon of over 50lbs, mainly in the early 1900s.

Tom, from North Connel, said: ‘I had been fishing to remove escaped rainbow trout from the lower reaches of the Awe.

‘Late in the afternoon I wanted to show my visiting friend from Zambia, Brett Saunders, a salmon, so we moved to the Huntington syndicate beat at the head of the river, where I am a part-time ghillie. I did not bother to change my tackle as I did not anticipate encountering anything bigger than a grilse.

‘On my fifth cast in the tail of the Barrage pool, where a couple of grilse were showing, I had a very gentle take. The fish moved steadily up the pool. As I applied some pressure in anticipation of landing what I imagined was a smallish grilse, I quickly realised that this was no grilse.

‘The fish woke up with a vengeance, sped across the pool and thrashed on the surface, creating a maelstrom of white water and waves as if a seal was on the move.’

Mr Bonniwell continued: ‘After 40 minutes of attritional battle, which included some powerful heart-stopping long runs, the light was fading fast. I managed to bring the fish carefully towards the bank, evading the underwater boulders.

‘We had no net, so I handed the rod to Brett so I could manhandle the salmon into the side. There we quickly measured and photographed it before gently letting it swim away.

‘If I had lost the fish early on, I would have had no idea of its true size.’

Tom was using a 14ft Greys GR50 rod, an old Greys reel, a Hardy Mach 55 fly line, 12lb breaking strain nylon, a 1cm micro-cone Snaelda tube fly (supplied by Frances Flies in Iceland) and a tiny size 16 Partridge Outpoint treble hook.

In the same pool in May, Alan Kettle-White, senior biologist for the Argyll Fisheries Trust, came desperately close to catching an enormous fish. He was on his own and, in his struggle to bring it to the bank, the hook caught on a rock and dislodged, allowing the salmon to slip away. It seems likely that this was the same fish.

The Malloch Trophy Committee meeting on December 14 considered a shortlist of six contenders. Tom’s entry, which fulfilled the relevant criteria including best evidence, was endorsed as the winner for 2017.

He will be presented with the Trophy at the official Tay opening ceremony at Meikleour on January 15. His name will be engraved on the Tay Foundation’s trophy, joining an illustrious list of previous winners which stretches back four decades. He will also receive a replica Malloch Trophy and some fishing tackle.

John Wood, chairman of the Tay Foundation and a member of the judging committee, said: ‘Tom Bonniwell’s achievement, landing such a huge fish on very light terminal tackle, is remarkable. For the second consecutive year, the winning entry is for a salmon caught in a West Coast river. It is encouraging that the genetics that produce leviathan salmon are still present in the West Highlands.’