Lochaber sites feature on new volcanic driving tour

Even more tourists could be heading towards Lochaber if a new driving route proves as popular as its creators hope.

Ben Nevis, Ardnamurchan, Skye and Glencoe are all part of 10 UK and Irish volcanic locations selected as stops on the new route.

The 10 locations are all volcanic ranges and have been curated by TV historian Dr Michael Scott to shed light on the little known volcanic history of our country and the extraordinary human activity inspired by these landscapes over millennia.

The KONA 10 route was created by car manufacturer Hyundai to celebrate the launch of the company’s new compact SUV the KONA.

The route’s creators hope it will eventually become as iconic a journey as Land’s End to John O’Groats for those looking for a new challenge.

The journey starts at Mount Snowdon in Wales, before heading across the sea to the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, via a trip to Croghan Hill, termed ‘the navel of Ireland’.

It then crosses to Scafell Pike, England’s highest elevation, then on to Scotland to take in the stunning surroundings of North Berwick Law in East Lothian.

From there it is to Edinburgh and Castle Rock and Arthur’s Seat. Glencoe, whose volcanic history dates back 420 million years, is next before reaching the impressive Ben Nevis.

The route then heads to Ardnamurchan before finally, the wilds of Skye and the Cuillin Ridge.

Dr Scott commented: ‘There is the most incredible yet surprising volcanic history in the UK and at Ardnamurchan.

‘The KONA 10 is going to shine a light on our volcanic heritage – from Snowdon to the isle of Skye.

‘This never before attempted route across the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland will take people on a journey through a rich and incredible tapestry of human history and achievement, from the ancient past, to the modern day.’

First to complete the KONA 10 challenge was adventurer Sophie Radcliffe, who recently visited all 10 sites in just 69 hours. She drove as far as possible at each location before running, walking, climbing or cycling to the top.