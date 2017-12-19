Lochaber fighters finish year with quality displays

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club finished the year with a pair of quality performances from two of their senior boxers in Edinburgh last Sunday, at a show hosted by Leith Victoria Boxing Club.

Welterweight Dawid Jarzab topped the bill against the host club’s Graham Jamieson.

After losing his unbeaten record in his last bout in the semi-final of the Scottish Novice Championships, Jarzab has worked hard in the gym on improving and this was a stern test against his most accomplished opponent.

Jarzab came out confidently firing combinations against his southpaw opponent. Jamieson was equally at ease in front of a hugely vociferous home support.

After a very even opening round, Jarzab started to switch his area of attack and targeted Jamieson’s body. This tactic began to pay dividends towards the end of the round as the Edinburgh boxer began to visibly tire.

Round three was only 20 seconds in when Jarzab cleverly feinted to the body and unleashed a perfect one-two to dump Jamieson heavily on the canvas.

Jamieson rose to beat the count but Jarzab would not be denied and pinned Jamieson to the ropes. The referee had no option but to stop the contest and Jarzab had picked up a great victory.

Light heavyweight Nathan McDade faced the host club’s Brian Hogg in a bout that was great preparation for next month’s intermediate championships.

Hogg is too experienced to be eligible for these championships so he was always going to be a stern test for McDade.

McDade showed tactical nous to try and take control of the centre of the ring and keep Hogg at arm’s length.

This contest turned into a real chess match as both boxers vied for supremacy for the three rounds. Both showed a lot of endeavour in a match where very few quality punches landed as while defences were tight at long range, the action was very scrappy at close range.

In a contest so tight, this came down to a toss of the coin and McDade was unfortunately on the wrong side of the coin and the split decision went to Hogg.

Both boxers were back in the gym this week continuing their preparation for next month’s championships.