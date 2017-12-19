Local MSPs urge government to halt bank closures

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant has called on the Westminster Government to step in and stop the proposed closure of 62 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branches, 13 of which are in the Highlands and Islands.

Mrs Grant has already called on the chief executive of the RBS to revisit the decision, which includes plans to axe branches in Mallaig, Kyle and Barra.

After speaking in the debate in Holyrood on Thursday, Mrs Grant said the planned closures would have a devastating impact on all of Scotland, but especially in the Highlands and Islands.

‘The reasons used in justification are cynical. We have the worst broadband in Scotland, indeed in the UK, and therefore the ability to bank online is a distant dream rather than a reality,’ she said.

‘Possibly the worst of these proposals is the closure of the branch in Castlebay on Barra. This means people have a 20 mile drive and a ferry to catch just to get to the bank, then they need to get back again! This will probably mean it will take the best part of a day to access the bank, not to mention the added cost of fuel and ferry travel. What makes all of this worse is that we all own this bank.’

Mrs Grant said it should also not be forgotten that the staff who work in these branches are losing their jobs.

‘The distance they would have to travel to alternative branches will make relocation impossible. Neither do they have a hope of gaining a similar job in these rural communities, where jobs are scarce.

‘These are closures that are being directed by the bank we bailed out. The people making these decisions owe their own jobs to the communities they are now riding rough shod over. This has to stop. This bank belongs to the people and the bank must make the people its priority.

‘The Westminster Government could intervene to stop this on behalf of all us, the shareholders. They must, because it was them who changed the way pensions were paid forcing people to put their pension straight into their bank account and now, because of that, they will be unable to access it.’

Another local MSP also spoke in Thursday’s debate. Kate Forbes told fellow MSPs that rural communities across the Highlands feel ‘powerless’ in the face of the proposed branch closures .

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch called for a reversal of the decision and greater consultation with people living in rural areas so that customers’ needs helped shape future banking provision.

‘So many people across Scotland feel powerless as national banks close branches at a faster rate than ever before, withdrawing from communities, leaving many customers behind,’ said Ms Forbes.

‘I believe they should reverse that decision, not least because in 2008, we collectively bailed out the Royal Bank of Scotland at a cost of £45 billion and we, the taxpayers, are still the majority shareholder.

‘The very customers who feel powerless and the very customers who will be most disadvantaged are the very customers whose taxes funded that bailout.’