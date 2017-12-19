Lee’s clean sweep from Sesame Street to Soroba Road

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kilninver Primary School janitor Lee McKillop was once again fundraising for the Sophie North Charitable Trust in her cookie monster onesie … this time cleaning Oban’s streets.

Lee and three friends – Matt Mckay, Iain Carmichael and Maggie Clayton – cleaned up the lane from Millpark to Aldi at the weekend, picking up more than 20 bags of rubbish. They also raised almost £350, in the first of four clean-ups for the charity, scheduled in January, February and March.

The Sophie North Charitable Trust commemorates the Dunblane massacre 21 years ago, when 16 children, including five-year-old Sophie North, and their teacher, were killed by Thomas Hamilton.

To honour Sophie’s memory, her father Mick North set up a charity in 2004 that makes three donations each year, on anniversaries of the tragedy in March and Sophie’s birthday in October, and in April in memory of Sophie’s mum, who died of breast cancer in 1993.