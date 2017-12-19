Kyle lifeboat rescues lone kayaker after paddle snaps

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A snapped paddle led to a lone kayaker being rescued by Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI’s volunteer crew on Saturday morning.

The Kyle RNLI crew was alerted just before 10am on Saturday to help the paddler, who was reported drifting between the Crowlin and Longay islands.

Kyle lifeboat Spirit of Fred Olsen launched just minutes later and made best speed towards the last known location of the casualty close to Longay island.

The crew arrived on scene shortly afterwards and after making radio contact with him, began a search of the area.

They located the casualty at 10.26am and after a quick assessment to confirm he was not injured, transferred him on board the lifeboat.

The lifeboat then took the kayaker and his kayak back to Broadford where he was dropped off half an hour later.

Speaking of the incident, a Kyle RNLI spokesperson said: ‘The kayaker had left Broadford this morning and was making his way to the Uags area of the Applecross peninsula when his paddle snapped in half.

‘He sensibly turned around and began trying to make his way back towards the shelter of Longay island, where we located him uninjured but very cold.’