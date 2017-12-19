Jack Frost scuppers rugby and football matches

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Jack Frost was the villain at the weekend when Fort William rugby and football fans lost out on seeing their teams in action.

Lochaber RFC were due to take on Bishoptown at home but the Banavie pitch was frozen and the game had to be called off.

The next scheduled home game is the Boxing Day match when a President’s XV will take on the Club Captain’s XV. Kick-off, 2pm.

Football fans didn’t fare any better, with anyone planning to travel to Strathspey having to postpone their visit because of snow and frost on the Strathspey pitch.

Saturday sees the next home game for Fort, with Lossiemouth due to visit Claggan Park for what should be a good match. Kick-off, 3pm.

South Lochaber Thistle’s away game against Bosswell in the Greater Glasgow League was also called off because of a frozen pitch.