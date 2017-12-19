Glencoe volunteer David wins national award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

David Baker has made a significant contribution to the care of Glencoe’s beautiful landscapes over the last decade, often carrying out difficult and tiring tasks in all kinds of weather.

Now his determination to look after this unique landscape, hopefully ensuring the protection of Glencoe’s much-loved wild open spaces for many years to come, has won the intrepid volunteer a national award.

David was honoured with a National Trust for Scotland Volunteer of the Year award at a ceremony in Perth.

Awards were presented in categories including gardens, groups, outdoor conservation and built property, representing the breadth of volunteer work for the National Trust for Scotland across the country.

David’s voluntary work has included management of the people counter system. Although time consuming to collect, this data is invaluable in assessing footfall on the paths and securing funding to repair them.

His practical role in caring for this precious historical landscape – including rubbish clearing and tidying – is of immense value to the Glencoe team and the many walkers and tourists who come to this site.

David received his award from the trust’s chief executive Simon Skinner, who said: ‘Volunteers are a vital force in protecting Scotland’s heritage, devoting their time and talent to our charity and the wonderful places in our care.

‘I want to say thank you to all of our dedicated volunteers who play such an important role at Glencoe and at every National Trust for Scotland site across the country.’

The National Trust for Scotland has around 3,500 volunteers who play a key role in keeping Scotland’s heritage alive at properties and offices all over Scotland.

Throughout Scotland, dedicated groups of outdoor conservation volunteers carry out practical work to ensure the protection of precious landscapes for people to experience now and for the benefit of future generations.