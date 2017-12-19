Balla Santa Dash cash donated to local groups

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dozens of people took part in the fifth annual Ballachulish Santa Dash on Saturday December 9.

Thanks to the number of entries and a raffle, the team raised £330 for local organisations.

The money will be divided between Ballachulish Village Hall, 4th Lochaber Scouts and Ballachulish playpark.

Two top prizes – a Fitbit2 and whisky from Highland Titles worth more than £100 – meant there was a huge demand for raffle tickets. Other prizes included five personal training sessions from Jonathan McCook, worth £100, a £15 Co-op voucher, wine, chocolates and comic books.

After the event, organiser Merriol Baldwin gave everyone who entered a free warm drink in the Quarry Cafe.