Balla Santa Dash cash donated to local groups

Dozens of people took part in the fifth annual Ballachulish Santa Dash on Saturday December 9.

Thanks to the number of entries and a raffle, the team raised £330 for local organisations.

The money will be divided between Ballachulish Village Hall, 4th Lochaber Scouts and Ballachulish playpark.

Event organiser Merriol Baldwin presents Rona Yard with her prize of a Fitbit2. NO F51 Santa Dash 01

Two top prizes – a Fitbit2 and whisky from Highland Titles worth more than £100 – meant there was a huge demand for raffle tickets. Other prizes included five personal training sessions from Jonathan McCook, worth £100, a £15 Co-op voucher, wine, chocolates and comic books.

After the event, organiser Merriol Baldwin gave everyone who entered a free warm drink in the Quarry Cafe.