Skye trust supports organic fish farm plans amid objections

Proposals to build two fish farms on Skye would be ‘game-changing’ for the island’s economy, according to a community group.

The board of Staffin Community Trust (SCT) is urging Highland Council to approve Organic Sea Harvest’s (OSH) planning applications for fish farms at Invertote and Culnacnoc near Staffin.

The Portree company want to build 12 cages at each site to organically farm Atlantic salmon in line with organic aquaculture standards.

A letter from the SCT board said: ‘The firm intends to create more than 50 new, well-paid jobs which we recognise as being strategically important for the economy of Skye and particularly this ‘fragile’ community.

‘OSH is a company which has a strong record of working closely with SCT and keeping the board and community fully informed about its objectives and plans.’

Two formal objections have been lodged against OSH’s application. Most notably, Skye and Lochalsh Environment Forum (SLEF) has called on the council to reject plans on environmental grounds. Increased pollution in the surrounding waters and contamination of wild salmon with sea lice are main points of contention for the environmental group.

SLEF says ‘no increases in solid matter or dissolved nutrients should be considered acceptable anywhere in the sea’ and that ‘it is no longer a matter of contention that sea lice generated within fish farm cages are a threat to wild populations’.

Dr James Merryweather of Scottish Salmon Think Tank has also objected to the proposal, citing the pollution of surrounding waters and the spread of disease as a reason to reject the application.

However, SCT whose remit includes the creation of jobs in the community, is urging Highland Council to approve OSH’s application on the basis of the economic benefits of the fish farm.

‘Skye cannot be overly reliant on one market, such as tourism, and the creation and diversification of our local economy into aquaculture is hugely beneficial for our community’s sustainability,’ the board continued.

‘There are obvious benefits for local businesses such as retail, hotels and restaurants as well as the supply chain and transportation. If housing can be made available locally it will also add to the school roll which has declined in recent years.

‘We would encourage Highland Council to consider these applications positively and empower this community to achieve its untapped potential, in the spirit of the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act,’ the board added.

SCT says it is looking to develop Staffin slipway to create opportunities for marine tourism, fishing and the leisure industry.