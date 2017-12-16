Islay letter with Hugh Smith

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Getting lit up

Incessant rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of the revellers who met at Morrison Square in the centre of Bowmore for the official switch-on of the village Christmas lights on December 2.

Joining them at the celebration were two special guests who have a long affinity with the Christmas festival. They were the crowd-pleasing donkeys Pearl and Sunni Lottie, who were seasonally clad and decorated, and were happy to obey – for most of the time – the commands and directions of their owner Alex Fairbairn from Lon Bàn.

Engaging the appropriate switch was popular local GP Dr Kate Pickering, who is shortly to head off for warmer climes when she takes up residence in Brisbane, the premier city in Australia’s state of Queensland.

The party atmosphere continued with the crowd enjoying musical entertainment and Highland dancing around the village Christmas tree.

The Christmas lights, the brainchild of the Bowmore sports committee, certainly enhance the surroundings and are now covering a larger area thanks to the continuing generosity of local businesses and civic-minded donors.

Trees and trail

During the Armistice period in November, the first tranche of trees which will create a First World War commemorative woodland was planted on ground opposite the war memorial at Port Bàn and situated between Bruichladdich and Port Charlotte on the Rhinns peninsula.

More than 100 hardy volunteers, including Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara, were involved in the operation and the end result will provide a growing memorial to the Ilich who were killed in the Great War as well as to the American servicemen and the crew members who lost their lives following the loss of the troopships Tuscania and Otranto off Islay’s shores in the closing months of the 1914-18 hostilities.

The plantation will contain a variety of trees and all were specially selected to withstand the prevailing winds and vagaries of the west coast of Scotland weather.

Sponsorship for the undertaking was provided by the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s Centenary Woods, Bruichladdich Distillery, the Museum of Islay Life and WW100 Islay.

Thirty locations across Islay and Jura have been chosen to feature in the First World War commemoration programme. They will form a trail which will also highlight buildings in both islands and the part they played in the war effort.

The trail will be marked with bronze plaques and the accent will be on remembrance and reconciliation. Accompanying the venture will be a guidebook and specially created website which will include input from the islands’ schools.

Songbook launch

The launch of the songbook Orain Ileach in the Islay House Hotel was a musical affair enjoyed by the large and appreciative audience seated in what was the former mansion house’s servants’ hall.

The collection contains a number of favourite Islay Gaelic songs, along with a selection which are appearing in print for the first time.

The book was edited by Lynn MacDonald, the Comunn na Gàidhlig development officer for Islay and Jura and a lecturer at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Responsible for the music content of many of the unpublished songs was Kenneth Thomson, a noted choral music arranger, adjudicator, Mòd gold medallist and probably best known as the conductor of the celebrated GG Gaelic choir.

Photographs in the bilingual Acair publication are by island artist Dr Raymond Lafferty and launch entertainment was provided by local performers who had covered themselves with glory at the recent Royal National Mòd at Lochaber.

Orain Ileach retails at £15 and is available at various outlets, including the Celtic House at Bowmore.

Greetings

Finally, may I wish you all a happy Christmas and overflowing stockings.

Slàinte!

Hugh Smith, 4 Flora Street, Bowmore, Islay PA43 7JX. Tel: 01496 810658