Get out and about with the Festival of Winter Walks

The cold, crisp days of winter are a magical time to go walking, with transformed scenery and spectacular early sunsets.

And getting out into the great outdoors is a wonderful way to escape the demands of the festive season for a few hours.

Luckily, the Ramblers’ annual Festival of Winter Walks is back, from December 23 to January 7, with 60 free walks in Scotland.

The Festival of Winter Walks, supported this year by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, is now in its 30th year – so the Ramblers know a thing or two about the joys of getting out and about in the colder weather.

Also, a number of local Ramblers Routes are available at ramblers.org.uk/winter for walkers who prefer to walk with friends or family.

All group walks during the Festival of Winter Walks are free to attend, but if you’re inspired to keep walking, why not join the Ramblers? Your membership will give you access to hundreds of group walks every year, an online library of over 2,500 Ramblers Routes, as well as many other benefits, which also makes Ramblers gift membership the perfect Christmas present.

