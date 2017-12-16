Connel man issues sky lantern warning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Times reader Tony Hammock, from Connel, messaged the newspaper to warn of the dangers of people using sky lanterns.

He said: ‘At 14.10 on December 14, someone launched this sky lantern from the Old Shore Road area of South Connel.

‘I just happened to be out along the shore with my camera. The lantern climbed rapidly and flew off eastwards, crossing Connel Bridge and heading for Taynuilt.

‘Now let’s just think about this. Where is it going to land? Will it be extinguished when it does? Who’s going to pick it up and dispose of it?

‘Surely, this an act of littering. How did the person launching it know for sure that it would clear the bridge and not end up in a neighbour’s trees?

‘These things have caused fires. Farm animals have been injured by the wire frames snagging or being ingested.

‘The Coastguard have had a number of false alarms resulting from sightings of them. Both HMCG [Coastguard] and the NFU [farmers’ union] have voiced their concerns but it just seems obvious to me that launching unguided incendiaries really isn’t an intelligent or responsible thing to do.’