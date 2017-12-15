Rescue sparks call for emergency tug on West Coast

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar leader Roddie Mackay has called upon the UK Government to reinstate the West Coast-based tug after yet another incident took place last night (Thursday December 14).

An emergency tug had to make a 12-hour voyage all the way from Orkney to assist a cargo ship that lost power off the island of Taransay in the Western Isles.

The Fame, which has five people on board, reported the problem at about 5.30pm.

Two lifeboats and the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter were called out to aid the stricken vessel, which is carrying salmon feed.

The Coastguard’s emergency towing vessel (ETV), based in Orkney, eventually arrived at the scene.

But Councillor Mackay said this incident could have had major consequences for marine wildlife and the coastal environment.

‘These incidents are all too frequent and we remain very concerned, as do colleagues in neighbouring councils, about the current situation which increases the risks for mariners and the environment.

‘We will once again be making the case to the UK Government for a second ETV based on the West Coast to address this serious issue.

‘We are also raising the matter of deployment of the ETV with the MCA [Maritime and Coastguard Agency] as the lifeboats from Leverburgh and Stornoway have had to assist the freight ship until the ETV from Orkney arrives more than 12 hours later. It is unacceptable.’

Councillor Mackay’s concerns were echoed by Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP Angus Brendan MacNeil. He, too, called for the ETV to be based in Stornoway.

Mr MacNeil said: ‘It took 14 hours for the ETV to reach this stricken vessel – how many times do we have 14 hours to save a life?

‘The UK Government continue with their cost-cutting while risking lives around our shores. We have no insurance policy on the West Coast of Scotland.

‘We are fortunate to have skilled and dedicated crews on the Stornoway and Leverburgh lifeboats who have been battling bad weather conditions all night to keep the vessel from grounding. I understand that the vessel is now under tow and being taken to a safe shelter.’