Oban’s Aldi under fire over pensioner’s parking charge

An elderly islander with mobility problems on her way back from hospital has slammed ‘unfair parking restrictions’ at an Oban supermarket, after she faced a fine for exceeding its one-and-a-half hour time limit.

The 71-year-old resident of the Isle of Coll, who cannot walk without a stick, was visiting Glasgow to see her cancer consultant and stopped at Oban’s Aldi store on the way back to stock up on goods she cannot buy on the island.

She recalled: ‘The shelves in the store had changed and finding things was not easy. The bill came to £164.51. I packed everything into my vehicle which took me a good 20 minutes with the weather still against me. It is so lovely to get fresh fruit and vegetables, and so different to tinned food.

‘I received a parking charge notice from a company called ParkingEye for £70 for going over the one hour and 30 minutes you are allowed by 18 minutes. I have since found out that Lidl also has this policy for parking.

‘Perhaps these companies do not want customers, because one hour and 30 minutes is not enough time in a town where there are so many people coming from the islands to do their shopping.’

Aldi said the lady ‘appealed the fine through ParkingEye and they are just waiting on her to provide a proof of purchase (ie, a receipt from Aldi). Once they’ve got this, they’ll be more than happy to cancel the fine.’

Lidl said it had increased its car parking limit to three hours.