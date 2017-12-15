News in brief from the Islands week 50

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

New Kerrera breakwater damaged

A boat hit Kerrera’s new breakwater at the weekend causing ‘significant’ damage. CalMac is also investigating an oil spillage in Oban Bay.

A £2m project, completed in the summer last year, extended both slipways at Gallanach and Kerrera, where the new breakwater was constructed.

Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘We have been informed by CalMac that a vessel made heavy contact with the Kerrera breakwater in the early hours of Saturday morning.

‘We understand that CalMac are investigating the cause of the damage, which is described as being significant.’

CalMac confirmed it was not one of their vessels.

Argyll and Bute Council added: ‘We are working with CalMac to clean up a minor spillage of oil between the North and railway piers.’

Heritage conference dates are set

The next Heritage Network Conference for Comainn Eachdraidh and other community organisations will be held on January 17, 18 and 19, 2018, at Sgoil Lionacleit, on Benbecula.

The theme of the conference will be Building a Heritage Strategy for the Outer Hebrides and will include a comprehensive piece of work mapping the heritage sector. This includes analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats facing heritage organisations and prioritisation of project ideas.

Speakers will include Alison Boyle of the Highland Museum of Childhood and Lorna Cruickshank of Highland Council.

Visitor attendance at Museum nan Eilean Lews Castle continues to outperform expectations with a target of 35,000 visitors for 2018/19.

Cash transferred to Revolving Loan Fund

At last week’s meeting of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Sustainable Development Committee, it was agreed to transfer £141,000 of the funds earmarked for the Global Guarantee to the Revolving Loan Fund (RLF).

The RLF was established within the economic development service in 2006-07 utilising loan repayments ‘recycled’ from cumulative EU grants received via comhairle applications to several structural funding programmes. The RLF is administered by the comhairle’s Business Gateway team with the total value of the fund currently standing at in excess of £1.2 million.

The RLF provides loans and micro-loans to local businesses – and encompasses the Outer Hebrides Fisheries Investment Scheme.

Funding for sports councils continues

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Education, Sport and Children’s Services has agreed to continue funding for the two local sports councils through devolving £13,000 to the Lewis and Harris Sports Council and £8,500 to the Uist and Barra Sports Council.

The sports councils operate a grant aid programme for their memberships.

The sports councils also work with the Western Isles Development Trust to distribute the £60,000 donated by Transocean following the oil rig incident near Dalbeg in 2016.

The support through the sports councils has allowed individuals and clubs to attend coaching courses, purchase equipment and host events.

Mull gin goes on sale at Selfridges

A Mull gin is now being stocked in all four prestigious Selfridges stores in the UK as well as the House of Bruar.

Whitetail Gin, which is distilled at the Tiroran estate on Mull, takes its name from the white-tailed sea eagle, Europe’s largest bird of prey which is synonymous with Mull.

Jamie Munro, from Whitetail Spirits Limited, said: ‘We are very proud to have gained these two listings in just over four months.

‘We use sustainably-sourced botanicals that are native to Mull and grow beside our home. These include the heather, winter savoury and pine needles from our family estate and the sea-kelp collected from the shores of Loch Scridain. They are carefully harvested by us, by hand.’

App will try to teach Gaelic

If you always wanted to learn Gaelic but were put off by the pronunciation, help may soon be at hand with the development of a new app that aims to make it easier to learn the language.

The project, which has recently launched on Kickstarter, aims to use the latest automated speech recognition technology to provide feedback on your pronunciation – with the idea that you can practice and build-up your confidence speaking Gaelic on your phone.

For more, go to https://www.kickstarter.com/ projects/1525985825/a-new-app- to-perfect-your-gaelic-irish-or-welsh

Four babies born to Syrians on Bute

Four babies have been born to Syrian refugee families who have resettled on the Isle of Bute, with more births due soon.

Argyll and Bute Council was one of the first local authorities in Scotland to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Syria, with the first families arriving on Bute in December 2015.

To date, 24 Syrian families have been rehomed on the island, with five families moving to England to be nearer other relatives and one new family due to arrive this month.