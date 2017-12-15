Letters to the editor

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Road Safety Unit is a vital service

Sir,

I write on behalf of Lochgilphead High School’s Parent Council regarding one of Argyll and Bute Council’s proposed budget savings for 2018/19.

Option TB16-3, which comes under the ‘Economic Development – Strategic Transportation’ heading, reads: ‘Reduce road safety materials budget and remove the Road Safety Unit.’

This short sentence has major implications not just for every parent in Argyll and Bute but for every resident, regardless of age.

The Road Safety Unit provides a vital service to the 12,000 primary and secondary pupils spread right across the council area. It also works with our Early Years bases.

From initiatives including ‘Streetfeet’ pedestrian training, the Road Safety Magic Show, Streetsense2 and the ‘icycle’ cycle training in the primary sector to ‘Your Call’, ‘Crash Magnets’ and presentations by the Baldy Bane Theatre Company in secondary schools, the Road Safety Unit challenges all pupils to take responsibility not just for their own safety but for the safety of others.

These are not just the young pedestrians, cyclists and passengers of today – they are Argyll and Bute’s drivers of tomorrow.

The Road Safety Unit was also the first in Scotland to introduce a grant to new drivers to encourage participation in Pass Plus training. Many other Scottish local authorities now do the same.

In response to the increase in motorcyclist fatalities over the past five years, it also teamed up with North Ayrshire Council and INDMedia to contribute to a magazine aimed at bikers who ride on west of Scotland roads called Scottish Biker Magazine. This is available free of charge throughout Scotland.

Argyll and Bute Council’s Road Safety Unit is at the forefront of road safety education in Scotland. We are shocked its existence is now hanging in the balance.

The 1988 Road Traffic Act stipulates that it is the responsibility of the local authority to ‘prepare and carry out a programme of measures designed to promote road safety’. It also states that local authorities should ‘take measures to prevent accidents, including the dissemination of information and advice relating to the use of roads, and the giving of practical training to any class of road user’.

Removing the Road Safety Unit would render Argyll and Bute Council incapable of fulfilling these responsbilities. The apparent attempt at justifying the saving by stating ‘road safety information available through other organisations’ is, at best, misleading. There is no ‘other organisation’ which can teach road safety to young people across Argyll and Bute. And if the inference is that the police will take up the slack, our understanding is that Police Scotland now very much concentrates on enforcement rather than education.

The Scottish Government has set ambitious road casualty reduction targets, and the Road Safety Unit liaises closely with Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue in working to achieve these targets across Argyll and Bute.

Road safety is an issue which affects everyone. As well as being traumatic and often tragic, accidents are very expensive. Transport Scotland’s Reported Road Casualties Scotland 2016 report put the average cost of a fatality at £2,161,725 and of a serious injury at £245,144.

At the budget meeting, councillors will be asked to agree to remove Argyll and Bute’s Road Safety Unit for a saving of just £84,000.

The work this unit does is vital to the current and future safety of Argyll and Bute’s population. We urge councillors in the strongest possible terms to reject this proposal.

Amanda Hampton,

Lochgilphead High School Parent Council.

Brexit claim was clear case of fraud

Sir,

I recently received a letter informing me that I was a lucky winner in the International Postcode Online Lottery. ‘Congratulations, Mr Macdonald,’ it read. ‘You have won a 4th prize tax-free payout of £900,000.’

Part of me wanted to believe the news, but another part of me was more dubious . So I googled the names and addresses of the various parties mentioned in the letter, and to my pleasant surprise, they were all genuine and well-regarded companies. There was even a telephone number and a named person who I was to contact at the London address of this authentic financial services company which was handling the prize payment.

My pulse quickened. I reached for the phone, already mulling over a colour choice for the Jaguar Roadster I could now easily afford, but noticed in red letters at the bottom on my PC screen the words ‘Fraud Alert’. I read on to discover that Hampshire Police were warning the public of a financial scam involving one of the names I had googled. They strongly advised not to contact the named person who would then ask for a processing fee and never be heard from again.

Alas, my dreams of cruising along the Pacific highways in a new mimosa-yellow Jaguar convertible with a highly attractive female passenger were fast receding. Returning to dull reality, I shrugged off the lottery letter as a very disappointing but minor inconvenience in the wider scheme of things.

This attempted fraud reminded me of the many similarities between it and the Brexiteers’ June 2016 EU referendum ‘leave’ campaign. We will recall campaign leaders claiming the NHS would have an extra £350 million per week available to spend on patient care if we voted to leave the EU. This was presented as a fact by Brexiteers who were given every opportunity to spread their message in all the different media.

It was only after the referendum result was announced that we learned the £350 million extra weekly for the NHS was an undeliverable, fraudulent deception. Making a written promise to pay a sum of money in the full knowledge that you are unable to fulfill that commitment is a clear case of fraud.

Its also extraordinary and disturbing to see the very different ways in which the two sets of fraudsters referred to have been treated. The anonymous lottery fraudsters are rightly regarded as criminals who are currently being hunted by the forces of law and order. Meanwhile, the EU referendum fraudsters are feted by many as the heroes who saved us from the grasping clutches of these nasty EU foreigners.

Iain M Macdonald,

Miavaig, Uig, Isle Of Lewis.

Furious over high delivery surcharges

Sir,

At this time of year many people will be shopping online for presents for loved ones and friends.

As broadband continues to be rolled out across the Highlands and Islands, people want to take advantage of the choice and bargains offered online. I am a big supporter of supporting our local shops which should always be our first port of call but I know in many rural areas we can’t always find the goods we want locally.

So often when ordering goods, the sky high parcel delivery surcharges are completely shocking. So many companies charge consumers in the Highlands so much more than they charge consumers in the rest of the UK.

For instance, it’s outrageous that some retailers don’t include mainland Scotland in their definition of ‘mainland UK’, meaning we lose out on many retailers’ offers of free or low-cost delivery charges. Some of the delivery surcharges imposed on local homes and businesses I’ve heard about are staggering.

That’s why I am working with my MSP colleague Richard Lochhead, who has a campaign website www.fairdeliverycharges.scot where the public can support the call for action to stop retailers and courier companies who want our custom ripping us off.

I can also be contacted at kate.forbes.msp@parliament.scot if anyone wishes to let me know about their experiences.

Kate Forbes MSP,

12 High Street, Dingwall.

Thanks for building memorial cairn

Sir,

I have recently been sent a copy of your paper dated July 20, with the article about the cairn marking the crash of the 206 Squadron Shackleton in 1967.

I was a member of 206 Squadron, joining just after the crash had occurred.

I am most grateful to Jimmy MacDonald for his hard work and perseverance in rebuilding the cairn, which must have been both difficult and time-consuming.

As I have no way of contacting him directly, I wonder if it is possible for you to pass my kind regards on to him. It is a wonderful gesture that will be appreciated by all the ex-squadron members and especially by the relatives of the 13 crew members.

Thanks to his efforts, we will remember them.

Richard Deubert,

ex-206 Squadron, RAF.