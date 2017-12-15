Helpline set up after death of Nicolson Institute teenager

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 24-hour confidential support line and counselling service (01851 705600) has been set up for anyone who may have been affected by the death of a 15-year-old pupil at the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to school following concerns for Anton Michael, who later died at Western Isles Hospital.

In a statement, the school said Anton was a ‘lovely young man who was well regarded by staff and pupils’.

Emergency services personnel were thanked for their efforts in trying to save his life.

Western Isles local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, and the school both said it was a tragic incident.

Police Scotland has said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Announcing the support line and counselling service, the Outer Hebrides Chief Officer’s Group for Public Protection (COG), which met on Wednesday, issued the following statement:

‘The members of the Chief Officer’s Group wish to convey their heartfelt sympathies to the family of Anton Michael at this sad time, and would ask that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with their loss.

‘The exceptional work done by staff from all agencies, especially school staff, is greatly appreciated by all. The staff were met with very difficult circumstances, but did everything humanly possible to save Anton.

‘The death of a young person is felt throughout the whole of the Islands and beyond and our thoughts are with the pupils at the school and the wider community.’

The COG is the area-wide Chief Officer’s Group which co-ordinates public protection and is comprised of senior officers from health, education and social work.