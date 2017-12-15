Glasgow Letter with Robert Robertson week 50

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Looking for a Christmas present?

Nowadays, it seems people start buying their Christmas presents in August and are generally finished long before the first snow falls on the hills and the John Lewis advert reaches our televisions.

If, however, you are like me and run about at the last minute looking for presents, then look no further than the winter festival held in For Fika Sake – an artisan cafe on Keith Street, Partick.

This is a two-week event featuring live music along with cocktails, craft beers and mulled wine – running until Thursday December 21. There are more details on the venue’s website and it is well worth a look.

Two perfect Christmas presents for west coasters which will be available for tasting in the cafe are Tyree Gin and Wester Rum.

I wrote an article a number of months ago about the launch of Tyree Gin but it occurred to me recently that I had neglected to write an equivalent article about Wester Rum.

Both spirits are produced by friends of mine: Tyree Gin by Ian Smith and Alain Campbell and Wester Rum by Allan Nairn and Zander MacGregor

(both from Ardnamurchan) – all talented musicians and driven businessmen.

Wester Rum takes its name from the Wester Sugar House Company which was established in Glasgow’s Candleriggs in 1667. For more than a century it built a reputation for refining sugar and distilling rum.

As well as being a lovely tipple, rum is a spirit with many practical purposes. Legend has it that the body of Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson was preserved in a cask of rum before being shipped back to England after the battle of Trafalgar.

Later, it was discovered that a hole had been drilled into the bottom of the cask so that all the sailors could drink the rum during the journey.

Rum, of course, was thought to keep away scurvy but, with the benefit of modern science, we now know that it was actually the accompanying lime provided by the British navy that boosted vitamin C levels.

In the 1800s, rum was highly revered as a beauty product for its ability to clean hair and strengthen its roots. So, the moral behind my series of rum

facts is as follows: if you are coming down to Glasgow for a Christmas night out and want to avoid sea-sickness and scurvy, or if you want to keep your hair beautifully conditioned for your annual trip to the teuchter triangle – it’s time for rum (with or without lime)!

Pub scene

Islay Inn.

Friday December 15: Crooked Reel.

Saturday December 16: The Raggaels.

Sunday December 17: Calum Macphail.