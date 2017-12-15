Council rejects move to broadcast meetings

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The costs of broadcasting council meetings would be almost £16,000 for a one year, and £50,000 over five years, it was revealed to councillors in the Kilmory chamber.

Opposition councillors proposed a one-year trial, but this was defeated by an administration motion to consider it within next year’s budget.

Argyll and Bute councillors heard a report outlining the costs of live broadcasting full council meetings in Lochgilphead, and expanding coverage to all venues used by area committees, using the UK’s leading council chamber broadcast service from Public-I.

The report explained: ‘The council chamber in Kilmory is already equipped with audio and video technology to allow a range of connectivity options such as video conferencing, Skype conferencing, audio conferencing and presentations.

‘The system was designed to provide a feed to a webcasting solution should the council decide this was an option they wished to pursue in the future.

‘Public-I are based in Hove in East Sussex and they broadcast live and recorded meetings for 110 local authorities in the UK, including 10 in Scotland.’

The company confirmed it could install a fixed encoder in the chamber and take a feed from the existing cameras and audio system, costing from £15,900 for a one year contract to £49,800 for five years.

‘The system offers a basic 50 hours of webcasting, hosted and streamed over a 12-month period with access to six months of archived material. Additional hours of material can be hosted and streamed at a cost of £46.50 per hour, per annum.

‘Taking the scheduled 33 meetings, if the average meeting time was, say, three hours, then that would be 99 hours of broadcast per annum, or if the average was then closer to 120 hours for broadcast costings, with the time for additional meetings having to be added to that.

‘If the system is adopted, members will be required to sit in the same seat in the council chamber on each occasion they attend a meeting. Name badges would be produced and laid out at the start of each meeting. This is to ensure that pre-configured automatic settings for the cameras and microphones correctly identify individual members when they are speaking.’

Council leader Aileen Morton, seconded by Councillor Kieron Green, moved the matter should be considered further in the budget process for 2018-19.

SNP opposition leader Sandy Taylor proposed full council meetings be webcast for a trial period of one year. The broadcasts would be limited to a maximum of 50 hours, 40 hours of staff time, and £15,900 for installation, to be met from council reserves. The public’s views would then be sought in the 2019-20 budget consultation.

However, the amendment was defeated 11 votes to 16, carrying the administration’s motion.