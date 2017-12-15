Billy and Yvonne are planning ‘wedding of the year’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

‘Forget Harry and Meghan, we will have wedding of the year,’ said Yvonne MacHugh, fiancee of Billy Irving.

She was speaking after Connel man Billy touched down in Glasgow Airport last Wednesday following his release from prison in India.

And Billy this week singled out for praise the countless people in Argyll and Kintyre who supported the campaign to win his freedom.

He said: ‘There are far too many people to thank or list individually but I would like to thank everyone in Campbeltown and Oban for the fundraisers and continuous support from day one.’

Billy also fired a broadside at the British Government and Foreign Office for being a ‘joke’.

He added: ‘I served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland, putting my life on the line. I don’t ever regret it and was proud to do so. But I feel disgusted and betrayed that my government doesn’t fight for its citizens in the face of injustice and breaches of basic human rights.

‘The British people have been fantastic, sending us letters of support and food parcels. But the government let us down badly – I can never forgive them.

‘The Foreign Office were a joke. On their first visit to the prison, the FO staff member gave us an information pack on prisoners abroad, then left.’

The 37-year-old said this week: ‘I have had the most wonderful few days at home spending quality time with William and Yvonne catching up and seeing what a incredible funny and bright wee man I have.

‘I believe I wouldn’t be home today if it wasn’t for all the incredible support and help you have all given me and I can’t put into words how much I want to thank you all.

‘From the letters and parcels sent to the prison, to the support you have shown my family.

‘The Mission to Seafarers who helped from the day we were arrested and continued to do so until the day we were released.

‘My friends in India for visiting me and the others, bringing supplies to prison and looking after my family when they visited.

‘Hopefully, now I can rebuild my life, make up for all the lost time with Yvonne and William and I’ll see you all at our wedding very soon.’

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Billy said the condition of the prison was ‘rancid’.

He said there was rat and cat urine and faeces on the floor, where food was kept, and that much of the food was rotten.

‘The high temperatures were suffocating,’ he said. ‘The area where we cooked our food was rancid. People would spit there, or use it to wash and shower. Spilled food wasn’t cleaned up.’

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: ‘The Foreign Office worked tirelessly behind the scenes to reunite these men with their families. This included lobbying on their behalf, visiting them in prison, updating their families and maintaining lose contact with their legal team.’