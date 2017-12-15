Angus MacPhail: the ingredients for a perfect wedding

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Weddings are one of the most frequent events of celebration in our lives and a good one is a truly magical occasion to enjoy.

Last weekend, I attended one of the best I have experienced and it prompted me to ponder on the attributes that come together to create a day befitting of the significance of the bond being made. The bride and groom are both good friends of mine and I was honoured to play a small part in the ceremony.

As a musician, I’ve been to many hundreds of weddings over the past 20 years and, in attending so many, it is easy to become a bit jaded about marriage and the events surrounding it. However, when the right conditions combine, there is nothing quite like good wedding, and last Friday’s was one to remember.

There are certainly no hard and fast rules that must be followed and factors to be included can be wide and varied.

Venues can range from a grand church to a beach, couples can be young or old, numbers attending can be a handful to hundreds, food can be a few sausage rolls to a five-course dinner, they can take place in winter, summer, rain, hail or shine, but all can give joy and set a couple off on the road of life together.

There were certain ingredients in last Friday’s wedding that set it apart from most and there were factors that definitely helped to allow the event to deliver on all expectations of what a wedding should be.

The following is a brief summary of these.

The setting in a 19th-century estate house in rural Perthshire with panoramic views of the River Tay gave a strong sense of romance, excitement and novelty.

The piper who played as the guests arrived chose the perfect tunes and performed them impeccably.

The ceremony was conducted by a friend of the groom’s family and, in a

manner that can only come with experience, he put everyone at ease with just the right combination of gravitas, humour and authority.

The weather was that of the perfect crisp winter’s day with bright sunshine reflecting from the snow-covered slopes of the surrounding countryside. The warmth and welcome of the huge log fires in the house were accentuated by the freezing conditions outside.

The canapés, the drinks, the meal, the speeches, the ceilidh band, the bar, the buffet, the best man, the bridesmaids and all the guests united to create what felt like being part of film set where the aim of portraying a dreamlike wedding was achieved with perfection.

The most important factor involved in any wedding is of course the couple being married. When two young amazing people, from two strong and amazing families come together for the very best of reasons and in the happiest of circumstances in the way we were celebrating last week, it epitomises the very best of the essence of what love, life and marriage are about.

The stars aligned when Camilla and Ben met and that was felt in the air last Friday when they became Mr and Mrs Wilson.