AA predicts busiest day on roads during festive season

Next Friday, December 22, will be the busiest day on the roads this festive season as the Christmas getaway from work combines with last-minute shopping traffic, according to the AA.

A recent AA-Populus poll of 18,547 AA members found that 40 per cent expect to drive more than 20 miles on that day – equating to around 13 million drivers.

Despite next Friday being the busiest day, holiday traffic is expected to begin from Wednesday December 20, according to INRIX, who predict the worst delays over the festive period could exceed four hours as drivers try to beat the queues and retailers send out their last deliveries.

More than a third (35 per cent) of drivers will be travelling over 20 miles on Saturday December 23 and over a quarter (27 per cent) on Christmas eve, according to the AA-Populus poll.

Shopping traffic will peak on Saturday December 23, with 17 per cent of respondents driving over 20 miles for a shopping trip. The AA advises drivers to leave early to beat the queues and use park and ride facilities where possible. The AA app can also help drivers to find available car park spaces and set a parking timer.

The roads won’t be completely deserted on Christmas Day, with more than a fifth (21 per cent) of respondents likely to drive over 20 miles. Around a fifth (19 per cent) will cover at least that distance seeing family or friends on Boxing Day.