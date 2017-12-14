Win £150 of Christmas goodies courtesy of Homebase

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Christmas is almost upon and we have a whopping big prize to make someone’s festive season even brighter.

The Oban Times has teamed up with our friends at Homebase to give £150 of Christmas goodies to the winner of a best-decorated house competition.

Have you got lots of lights outside your home? Or do you know someone whose efforts have brought extra sparkle to the festive season by lighting up their exterior?

PM us your pictures of the best-decorated houses or email them to editor@obantimes.co.uk. You can nominate your own lights or a friend’s or relative’s. Tag your friends and Like and Share this.

The closing date is next Friday, December 22, and the editor’s decision is final.

By submitting pictures, you are giving us permission to use them online or in print.