What’s on in the Oban area
Thursday December 14
Lochaber’s Christmas Carol Extravaganza
Nevis Centre, Fort William, 7pm
Inverawe Smokery
Shop open 10am-4pm, December 9-24
Friday December 15
Toy Cupboard
Glencruitten Church, 10am-noon
Boys Brigade
Oban Congregational Church, 6pm-9pm
Blether – Christmas in Oban
The Rockfield Centre, 2pm-4pm
Scratch Choir #15
The Rockfield Centre, 8pm-10pm
Saturday December 16
Ganavan Sands Parkrun
9.30am-11am
Hillwalk Glenfinnan
Glenfinnan, Highland, all day.
Visit Santa
Airds Crescent (next to TSB Bank), 11am – 4pm
Cearcall Còmhraidh (Gaelic Conversation Group)
Furan Gaelic Centre, noon-1.30pm
Christmas exhibition
Kilmore Hall, noon-5pm
Taynuilt Christmas ceilidh
Taynuilt Village Hall, 7pm, adults £4, children £2
Sunday December 17
Craftwork makers meet
The Rockfield Centre, 1pm-4pm
Christmas coffee afternoon (Men’s Shed)
Rockfield Centre, 2pm-4pm
Monday December 18
Oban Photographic Club meeting
Regent Hotel, 7.15pm-9.30pm
Tuesday December 19
Gaelic Toy Cupboard
Undercroft Church Centre, 1.30pm-3.30pm
Irish dancing classes
St Columba’s Cathedral Hall, 4.15pm-5.45pm
The Messiah (A Shortened Version)
Oban Parish Church, 7.30pm-9pm
Wednesday December 20
Toy Cupboard
Undercroft Church Centre, 10am-noon
Cancer Support Services – drop-in Wednesday
Oban Library, 2.15pm-4.15pm
