What’s on in the Oban area

Thursday December 14

Lochaber’s Christmas Carol Extravaganza

Nevis Centre, Fort William, 7pm

Inverawe Smokery

Shop open 10am-4pm, December 9-24

Entertainment@Coasters Bar

Pool table, big screen live sports

Friday December 15

Toy Cupboard

Glencruitten Church, 10am-noon

Inverawe Smokery

Shop open 10am-4pm, December 9-24

Boys Brigade

Oban Congregational Church, 6pm-9pm

Blether – Christmas in Oban

The Rockfield Centre, 2pm-4pm

Scratch Choir #15

The Rockfield Centre, 8pm-10pm

Entertainment@Coasters Bar

Party night with George Noble, 9pm till late

Saturday December 16

Ganavan Sands Parkrun

9.30am-11am

Hillwalk Glenfinnan

Glenfinnan, Highland, all day.

Entertainment@Coasters Bar

Party night with Still Water, 9pm till late

Inverawe Smokery

Shop open 10am-4pm, December 9-24

Visit Santa

Airds Crescent (next to TSB Bank), 11am – 4pm

Cearcall Còmhraidh (Gaelic Conversation Group)

Furan Gaelic Centre, noon-1.30pm

Christmas exhibition

Kilmore Hall, noon-5pm

Taynuilt Christmas ceilidh

Taynuilt Village Hall, 7pm, adults £4, children £2

Sunday December 17

Inverawe Smokery

Shop open 10am-4pm, December 9-24

Craftwork makers meet

The Rockfield Centre, 1pm-4pm

Christmas coffee afternoon (Men’s Shed)

Rockfield Centre, 2pm-4pm

Entertainment@Coasters Bar

Pool table, big screen live sports

Monday December 18

Inverawe Smokery

Shop open 10am-4pm, December 9-24

Oban Photographic Club meeting

Regent Hotel, 7.15pm-9.30pm

Entertainment@Coasters Bar

Pool table, big screen live sports

Tuesday December 19

Inverawe Smokery

Shop open 10am-4pm, December 9-24

Gaelic Toy Cupboard

Undercroft Church Centre, 1.30pm-3.30pm

Entertainment@Coasters Bar

Pool table, big screen live sports

Irish dancing classes

St Columba’s Cathedral Hall, 4.15pm-5.45pm

The Messiah (A Shortened Version)

Oban Parish Church, 7.30pm-9pm

Wednesday December 20

Toy Cupboard

Undercroft Church Centre, 10am-noon

Cancer Support Services – drop-in Wednesday

Oban Library, 2.15pm-4.15pm

Inverawe Smokery

Shop open 10am-4pm, December 9-24

Entertainment@Coasters Bar

Pool table, big screen live sports

