Trio step in to ensure Stornoway has merry Christmas this year

Community-owned wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust has, along with Tesco and the Western Isles Lottery, stepped into the breach left by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to ensure Stornoway can have Christmas lights after all this year.

The comhairle’s decision to pull the plug on funding completely this year, after a number of years reducing its grant to Stornoway Amenity Trust for the festivities, had been met with dismay – but the community rallied round and the switching on ceremony took place on Friday.

The trust donated nearly £2,000, with £2,000 coming from Tesco and £6,000 from Western Isles Lottery.