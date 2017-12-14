Soroba residents urged to use all the communal bins

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Residents in Soroba are being asked to make full use of the communal bins due to some lying empty and some overflowing.

At the monthly residents’ association meeting, the contrast in bins was noted, with Councillor Roddy McCuish saying: ‘There’s bags left out and there’s two bins without anything in them.’

Committee members wanted people to know that if their usual bin is full, they can use another communal bin that has space – even if it’s in a different part of the estate.

The Oban Times has reported on the state of the bins in Soroba numerous times since the collection moved to a three-weekly uplift.