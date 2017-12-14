People in Oban remember loved ones

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Corran Halls were illuminated on Tuesday night as people remembered loved ones they had lost.

Oban Hospice’s annual Light Up A Life event allowed people the chance to remember someone special by sponsoring a light on the tree outside the venue.

During the ceremony, piper Ryan MacInnes played Highland Cathedral while the audience each lit up a small light.

Taynuilt Gaelic Choir then entertained the packed hall with two songs they performed at this year’s Mòd.

Iain MacIntyre also gave a reading and the Rev James Beaton said a prayer reflecting on Jesus saying: ‘I am the light.’

David Entwistle, chairman of Oban Hospice, thanked Oban Electrical Services Ltd for putting up the lights free of charge. He went on to thank the local community for their generosity over the years which had led to the opening of the Dove Centre in Stevenson Street.

The Dove is a ‘mini Maggie’s Centre’ and offers advice and therapies to people with life-limiting illnesses such as cancer.

Chairwoman of the Friends of Oban Hospice, its fundraising arm, Margaret MacLean, thanked the board members for organising the event.

Oban Hospice will be ‘stepping up’ its fundraiser efforts in order to keep the Dove Centre going for years to come.

The commemorative book where people can enter the names of their loved ones will be on display in the centre.

People can still sponsor a light and add their name to the book, which is available to view during normal office hours.