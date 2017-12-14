Oban’s North Pier visitor centre to open at last

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban’s delayed new Maritime Visitor Centre should be finished early in the New Year, after a total redesign and four years in the pipeline.

The £1.6 million building on the town’s North Pier is designed to complement the new pontoons, which opened in the summer, catering for marine tourists from cruise passengers to kayakers, yachters, and sealife day trippers.

The expectation is to increase visitor numbers with an estimated benefit of around £20 million to the area over the next 25 years. The 36 new finger berths have already welcomed 472 boats and 1,930 (excluding cruise passengers) in August, and 225 boats and 4,709 visitors in September.

The new visitor facility, attached to the category B-listed Columba Hotel, will provide public toilets and showers, secure lockers, waiting areas for cruise ship passengers and coach parties, waterfront office space, and the council’s harbour master office.

The Maritime Visitor Centre sits on the site of the former White Building, built in 1902 as the Steam Packet ticket office, and most recently used as a charity shop.

It has been in development since 2013, with Argyll and Bute Council granting planning permission to the architects’ designs in August 2014, and signing off the £1.6 million budget allocation in November.

Construction was programmed to start early in 2015, for completion within 2015, but delays soon hit the project. Work ceased in January 2015 following the issue of a court summons, and a month later the architects’ redesign scaled back the size of the roof canopy. Mediation with the legal objector in September agreed to keep the new building within the footprint of the existing White Building.

A ‘total redesign’ was proposed ‘due to land ownership issues’, altering the ‘gathering place’ design into a more compact wedge shape, and delivering ‘a more cost effective and financially sustainable building’. The two ‘enhanced design options’ reduced the foyer and increased commercial space, bringing in estimated incomes of either £4,400 or £3,760 per year – more than the previous scheme’s rental income of £3,120 per year.

The plans were approved in July 2016, and the old White Building demolished. According to the project plan, the Maritime Visitor Centre was due to be operational in July 2017, alongside the new pontoons and breakwater, but opening is now expected next year.

A council spokesperson said: ‘The maritime facilities building is substantially complete. Additional work is being undertaken to the commercial unit and we are evaluating a number of offers to operate it. The contract has been extended to complete the North Pier public realm work as soon as possible.

‘No work will take place over Christmas to ensure there is no disruption during this important business and trading period. We look forward to the opening of the facility early in 2018.’

