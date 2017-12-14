Oban lifeboat helps to contain diesel spill

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The coxswain and mechanic of Oban RNLI lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald were called into action by the combined Oban harbour authorities this week to assist in anti-pollution measures in Oban Bay.

On Monday December 11 at 12.31pm, Oban’s XP-boat launched on service at the request of the collective harbour authorities when a diesel spill had been identified and assistance was required.

The lifeboat was asked to help with the deployment of booms to contain the spillage. The XP-boat with both full-time coxswain Richard Johnson and mechanic Tom Kennedy on board arrived on scene shortly after and provided assistance with running lines so that the booms could be pulled across the harbour in an effort to contain the spill.

The XP-boat left the scene at 1.30pm and was ready again for service by

1.50pm.