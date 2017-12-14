MSP to raise RBS closures a second time in parliament

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The shock closure of banks in Mallaig and Kyle will be raised today (Thursday) for the second consecutive week in the Scottish Parliament chamber by MSP Kate Forbes.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch has secured a member’s debate on the closures through a motion that has been overwhelming backed by more than 40 cross-party MSPs.

In her constituency, branches in Aviemore, Beauly, Kyle and Mallaig have been earmarked by the Royal Bank of Scotland for closure, but Ms Forbes is keen to increase pressure on RBS.

Last week she raised the matter in a question to Business Minister Paul Wheelhouse.

Ms Forbes said she understands many people are choosing to bank online, but it still remained the case that these branch closures will hit the Highlands hard.

‘In particular, cash-based businesses, vulnerable customers and remote customers will all be facing the challenge of changing their practices,’ she said.

‘I have visited three of the four branches which RBS intends to close in my constituency. The staff are incredible, with a single focus on customers’ interests.’

She continued: ‘Of course, there are lots of regular customers who will no doubt be feeling worried and anxious about the future and I was keen to find out what alternatives RBS are putting in place for customers. There is an arrangement with the Post Office and also a mobile bank.

‘It is important I can raise issues in the Parliament which are making people worried and anxious and these branch closures are doing exactly that.

‘That is why I will be leading a debate in the Scottish Parliament today (Thursday December 14) to highlight the particular challenges for customers in Mallaig, Kyle, Beauly and Aviemore.

‘Ultimately, I would like RBS to reverse its decision to close these branches.’