Fort William’s ‘Bronze Ford’ hits production line ahead of spring unveiling

A new statute commemorating Henry Alexander’s famous feat of driving a Model T Ford car to the top of Ben Nevis is nearing completion.

‘The Bronze Ford’, a full-size replica of a Model T, is being cast at Powderhall Foundry, Edinburgh.

Twenty eight students and three staff from Lochaber High School’s design and manufacturing and metalwork departments visited Edinburgh recently to see the bronze monument being made.

The car will become a permanent feature in Cameron Square, Fort William, marking Henry Alexander’s ascent of Ben Nevis in a Model T Ford in 1911. Mr Alexander will be at the wheel of the car which will be placed close to the West Highland Museum near the spot from where Henry left for the Ben in 1911 – an epic ascent of the Ben which was described at the time as ‘motor mountaineering’.

The students learned about the lost wax process being used to build the car and saw the completed rear axle, seats, doors and some of the wheels. They showed great interest in the project and the foundry closed its workshops to demonstrate the production process in detail.

Everyone in attendance was impressed by the quality of the replication. A real Model T Ford, which was carried up Ben Nevis in 2011 by 77 stalwarts to mark the centenary of Mr Alexander’s achievement, is being used as the template for casting the car parts.

One of those 2011 enthusiasts was Bill Cameron, metalwork teacher at Lochaber High and member of the ‘Bronze Ford’ local team.

The trip was made possible through the generosity of Shiel Buses and Mark Stoddart, international designer from Turnberry, who has shown enthusiasm for the project.

The Ben Nevis Model T Ford Project group has raised £89,000 in the last four years to enable the contract to be placed by the Highland Council with Powderhall Foundry. The council fronted a successful LEADER application to top up the £55,000 raised privately.

Many local people and businesses have contributed to the project as well as many Model T Ford car enthusiasts up and down the country.

The ‘Bronze Ford’ will be ready for the official unveiling at 11am on Saturday May 19, 2018. Fifty Model T cars will be coming to Fort William to mark the event.