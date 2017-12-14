Former Fort William supermarket worker fined for stealing £1,500

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A former employee of Morrisons supermarket at An Aird, Fort William, was fined £360 at the town’s sheriff court last week after he admitted embezzling £1,500 from his former employer.

Jamie Bonnett, whose address was given as Glasgow but who previously lived in Ballachulish, pleaded guilty to the offence at a previous court hearing.

Bonnett, 26, took the money between May 5, 2015 and July 23, 2015. Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald heard Bonnett had now repaid the money in full and was now working as a sales assistant in Glasgow.