Caol schools celebrate national book week

Primary schools in Caol marked Book Week Scotland by celebrating characters and stories from their favourite books.

St Columba’s RC Primary School and Caol Primary School embraced the week-long festival celebrating with pupils dressing up as their favourite characters. They also gave readings of their favourite books and told stories to each other – even entertaining some parents, too.

With the aim of promoting reading, during Book Week Scotland people of all ages and walks of life come together in libraries, schools, community venues and workplaces to share and enjoy books and reading.

Pupils and staff at St Columba’s RC Primary School in Caol dressed up as their favourite character from a book and secret judges chose the winners.JP F50 Book Week 01. Photo: Abrightside Photography.

Reading and entertaining parents at book day in Caol Primary School last week, pupils (left -right) Kaci Hatch, Calvin Symmers, Carla Donaldson, Aimee Conn, Jacob Garwood and Kayleigh DuPlessis with teacher Kerry Lamont and Edinburgh Book Trust representatives, Jennifer Harwood and Antonia Clark. IF F50 Book Week 02. Photo: Iain Ferguson, the Write Image.