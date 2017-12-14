Biker group reaches 10th birthday landmark

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A West of Scotland bikers group has reached its 10th anniversary of fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Breast Way Round Scotland has raised nearly £28,000 in the past decade to help the charity fund its work supporting people with cancer and their families.

The motorcycle group has raised the cash by taking on an annual three-day ride around the west coast of Scotland taking in Oban and Fort William before finishing at Loch Lomond Shores at Balloch.

All the men taking part wear specially decorated pink bras and the women wear pink hi-vis vests and helmets with pink mohawks.

Breast Way Round was set up in 2008 in memory of a female biker who died from cancer. Over the years it has grown into a massive event, attracting bikers from across the UK.

‘As outgoing chair of Breast Way Round, I am completely overwhelmed with what we have managed to achieve in 10 years,’ said BWRS chairperson Chrissie Murray.

‘The committee work very hard but it’s down to the riders and sponsors that have made this amount possible. The money we have raised over the past 10 years has helped people in ways we can never truly appreciate, and to be part of that is amazing.’

The money will be used to help fund Macmillan’s vital cancer services including specialist nurses working throughout the NHS, a nurse-run support line and grants for cancer patients with money problems.

For information on fundraising for Macmillan as a business, group or individual, call 0300 1000 200 or visit www.macmillan.org.uk/ fundraising.