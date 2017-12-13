What’s on in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kilmallie Singers’ annual Christmas concert is on Saturday December 16 in Duncansburgh MacIntosh Church at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £5 for adults, concessions £4, children £1, are available at the church door on the evening or from choir members.

Lochaber Music School is holdings its 31st annual Christmas concert on Sunday December 17 in St Margaret’s Church, Roy Bridge, at 3pm. The audience will be treated to a variety of seasonal music featuring choral, orchestral, ensemble and solo items performed by talented young local musicians and singers. There will also be a raffle featuring hamper baskets filled with donated prizes. The raffle will be drawn before the final Christmas carol. All money raised will help fund classes for the music school’s pupils. Admission is £6 for adults but free for school-aged children.

The Moorings Hotel, Banavie, is hosting a Christmas fair on Sunday December 17 from noon to 3pm. As well the chance to buy Christmas gifts, there will be a chance to visit Santa in his grotto.

Bring in the new year with a dip in Loch Linnhe during the Hogmanay Open Water Swim at The Old Fort, Fort William, at 2pm. For more information, visit Off Beat Bikes or call 01397 704008.