Swimming in Poolewe given budget boost

A community swimming pool in Wester Ross has received support from Highland Council in ensuring its long-term sustainability.

Members of the council’s people committee have agreed to transfer a budget of £45,911 for Poolewe Pool, to the budget for services commissioned from High Life Highland.

High Life Highland has worked with Poolewe and District Swimming Pool Association to secure external funding for a significant renovation project. The renovation will include a modernised plant and equipment, contributing to the longer term future of the facility.

Transferring the budget for Poolewe Pool to High Life Highland will help strengthen these development plans and any applications for funding.

Earlier this year, following concerns over the future viability of the community asset, and at the request of the board of Poolewe and District Swimming Pool Association, the management of Poolewe Pool transferred to High Life Highland in June 2017.