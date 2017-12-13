Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Theft by shoplifting

Between noon on Sunday December 3 and 5.30pm on Monday December 4, at Boots the Chemist in George Street, Oban, several Ted Baker and No 7 gift sets were stolen.

Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to

contact them.

Speeding motorist

About 8.20am on Monday December 4, on the A816 in Kilninver, a motorist was stopped for allegedly exceeding the speed limit. The driver, a man aged 44, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs

About 2pm on Monday December 4, on a footpath off George Street, Oban, a man aged 39 was stopped and searched by police. The man was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of heroin. He was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Breach of bail

About 1.20am on Tuesday December 5, in Stafford Street, Oban, a 24-year-old man breached curfew bail conditions imposed by the court by being outwith a Port Glasgow address overnight. Police arrested and charged the man, who was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dangerous driving

About 7.10am on Wednesday December 6, on the A85 near Taynuilt, a collision occurred between a Volvo V40 and two lorries. A 57-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving. No persons were injured as a result of the collision and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Window smashed

About 12.30am on Saturday December 9, a window was smashed at the Tartan Tavern in Oban. Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abusive behaviour

About 3.20am on Saturday December 9, in Rhuvall Road, Oban, a woman allegedly behaved in an abusive manner and smashed a window. Police attended and a 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Witness appeal

About 11.40pm on Saturday December 9, there was a disturbance between a group of youths near Lidl, Soroba Road, Oban. As a result, a girl aged 15 suffered a facial laceration and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.