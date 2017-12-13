Oban golfer makes the cut in Joburg

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban golfer Robert MacIntyre picked up his first pay cheque as a professional golfer on the European Tour when he made the cut at the Joburg Open played at Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, last week.

The Joburg Open – The Open Qualifying Series – South Africa sees three players, who are not already exempt and who finish in the top ten, secure places in The Open Championship to be held at Carnoustie from July 19 to 22 next year.

Robert, the only Scot to make the cut, carded an excellent seven under par 280 with rounds of 72, 67, 71 and 70 to finish in joint 42nd place out of a field of 240 competitors.