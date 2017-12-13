Lochaber firms inspire Mallaig students

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mallaig High School pupils recently visited two of Lochaber’s biggest employers as part of Developing the Young Workforce (DYW).

The 11 youngsters toured The Underwater Centre, Fort William, the world’s leading sub-sea training and testing company, and BSW Timber Limited, Corpach, the most technologically advanced forest product company in the UK.

The Underwater Centre gave the group a tour of its unique training environment and explained a wide range of careers from commercial diving to ROV pilots.

Commenting on the trip, S6 pupil Kristers Tridubs said: ‘Trying out the ROV simulator was a highlight, as was seeing a dive. I am now really keen on pursuing diving as a career. The staff were friendly and welcoming. It was a really enjoyable visit.’

Ewen Smith, engineering manager, BSW Timber Ltd, said after the site tour: ‘It is always a pleasure to work with Developing the Young Workforce West Highland to hopefully spark ideas in young people’s heads about their future careers. We hope to see some of the pupils next year at our apprentice interviews.’

Organised by DYW West Highland, the excursions gave the young students an insight into the workplace and showed them the career opportunities available in Lochaber.

A DYW spokesperson said: ‘No matter what a young person’s academic background is, both employers reiterated a good work ethic is what they look for the most from young people.

‘Support from employers is invaluable to retaining young talent in the area. It can help provide that light bulb moment that encourages a young person into seeking a positive destination after they leave education.’