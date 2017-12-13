First Sound of Jura fish farm withdrawn

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A controversial plan to site the Sound of Jura’s first fish farm at Dounie has been withdrawn by the applicant to preserve sea fans and sponges.

Kilmelford-based Kames Fish Farming Ltd submitted an application last November for a SEPA licence for 12 circular cages, each 100m in circumference, to rear a maximum of 2,500 tonnes of fish to meet demand, create six jobs and secure other positions in the family business operating in Loch Melfort for 45 years.

However, the fish farm, at Salen Mor Bay south of Ardnoe Point, drew strong local objection, including a petition with more than 3,000 signatures, collected by the Friends of the Sound of Jura protest group.

The group stated in November: ‘Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has recommended to SEPA that a fish farm at Dounie would “significantly harm marine features of global importance”.

‘SNH is a statutory public authority consultee and earlier this year advised SEPA [Scottish Environment Protection Agency] that a targeted seabed survey should be carried out by the fish farm applicants to record any presence of northern sea fan and sponge communities – both of which have Priority Marine Feature (PMF) status and a high sensitivity to organic enrichment and siltation associated with fish farms.

‘Footage in the requested survey has since been confirmed by SNH to show the presence of both PMFs within the site.’

This afternoon (Wednesday December 13) Kames Fish Farming’s managing director Stuart Cannon confirmed it had now withdrawn its application. Mr Cannon wrote to SEPA: ‘Kames Fish Farming has stated throughout the application process that it considers all aspects of possible impact when seeking new sites, including this proposal for Dounie.

‘Also if there is sound scientific evidence that suggests there would be significant or irreparable damage to the environment, it would, at that point, consider withdrawing the application.’

SNH raised three issues regarding common skate, harbour porpoise, and sea fan and sponge communities. Regarding skate and porpoise, Kames did ‘not consider that farming operations would pose a detrimental impact to either of these highly mobile species found over a wide area’.

However, following consultation with SNH and SEPA, Kames employed specialists to survey the area’s northern sea fans and sponges, which live on hard substrates like a rocky reef.

SEPA allows faunal change to occur in the soft sediment beneath a fish farm, within a designated zone. SNH stated there is little scientific publication on the impact on hard substrates outside this boundary, and that these species are ‘highly sensitive to organic enrichment’. There is also little data on their distribution.

As a result, Kames Fish Farming said it had ‘decided to take a precautionary approach and not continue with the Dounie project, thus preserving this area of established sea fan and sponge communities’.

Kames Fish Farming concluded it would continue to seek to expand production to meet growing demand for its rainbow trout, and employ local staff.

Mark Smith, speaking on behalf of the Friends of the Sound of Jura, said: ‘We have always maintained that this industrial-sized fish farm should have no place within a Marine Protected Area.

‘The wildlife of the Sound includes the rare Flapper Skate, Porpoises and Otters, as well as smaller rarities like the Northern Sea Fan. They have been spared being smothered in thousands of tonnes of fish faeces laced with pesticides every year.

‘The wild salmon and sea trout which migrate to the River Add have been spared the catastrophic burden of sea lice associated with fish farms.

‘We will continue to promote the Sound of Jura as an important resource for use by the local community, anglers, creel fishermen, scallop-divers, sailors, tourists and all of us who value and depend on the good health of the marine environment.’