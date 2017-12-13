Exam success for Kinlochleven’s Lorna

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lorna Jamieson has never let being registered blind stop her from achieving her ambitions.

Her determination to succeed means she has never let this be a barrier to her learning.

Lorna, an S6 pupil at Kinlochleven High School, has an impressive school record. Not only has she put 100 per cent effort in to her courses, but she has now achieved five As at Higher after a successful appeal in her English exam.

‘It is amazing,’ said Lorna. ‘I was happy with four A’s and a B at Higher when I got my results in August, but everyone said I should appeal as I was predicted an A in English. I am very happy I have it now. I am so delighted.’

From the beginning, Lorna has had a clear goal of what she wants to do when she leaves school. Maths has always been her dream and she would ideally like to study for a degree in mathematics at St Andrews.

Head teacher Rebecca Machin, said: ‘Lorna likes to problem solve, investigate and explore different types of maths, but in every subject she does her best, completing her work to the highest possible standard and often beyond the scope of the course. She is an exemplary student and thoroughly deserves this added success.’