Children’s off-island trip from Barra to Bouffant

A primary school on Barra embarked on its first off-island school trip last week, travelling to the fictional village of Bouffant – located in Oban’s Corran Halls (oh, yes, it was!).

Eoligarry Primary School travelled to Oban on Saturday to watch Rapunzel: A Tangled Tale, a pantomime put on by Spotlight Musical Theatre Group, which is set in the imaginary village.

This trip was the first time that the whole school had travelled.

Head teacher Mary Flora MacNeil said: ‘It was fantastic. They were taken backstage to meet the cast, who were brilliant. One of the pupils was chosen to go on stage as a volunteer.

‘To make this possible, we had help from the parent council.

‘We also had a lot of people contribute money to us: Barra Football Club, who paid for the pantomime tickets; donations from the community; Northbay Community Council donated money; Isle of Barra Beach Hotel; MP Angus MacNeil; Councillor Donald Manford; Tesco Oban; and CalMac who gave free travel to the pupils.

‘CalMac Captain Mark Scott and his crew were brilliant. He took the kids up to the bridge and spoke to the children.’

In total there were 23 pupils who made the trip, with one child not being to attend.