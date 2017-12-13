Ballachulish care home celebrates national award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Staff and residents at Abbeyfield Ballachulish Care Home held a special gathering last week to celebrate being named the best care home service in Scotland.

The Lochaber care home won the Care Home Service of the Year Award at the Scottish Care Awards and were presented with their prize at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on Friday November 17.

Abbeyfield Ballachulish is the first service from the Highland area to win the award, beating two central belt care homes to scoop the prize.

Based in the centre of Ballachulish, the care home is an independent charity reliant on the business it generates on site. It provides residential care to 30 clients as well as a day care centre for 10 and a daily lunch club for the wider community.

Eleven years ago the home faced closure because of poor performance and financial difficulties before a new manager and board appointed the current award-winning team.