Weather wins

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William’s Highland League match against Huntly, due to be played at Claggan Park, was postponed last Saturday because the pitch was covered in snow and ice.

This Saturday, Fort William are due to play Strathspey Thistle in Grantown on Spey.

South Lochaber Thistle’s home game in the Greater Glasgow League against Bellaire also fell foul of the weather last weekend.

They are due to host Helensburgh at Kinlochleven on Saturday.