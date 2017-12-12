We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry Community Council held its December meeting at Kilmonivaig Parish Church hall last week.

Present was John Fotheringham, Brian Donald, Dana MacLennan, Ross MacLennan, Liz Fotheringham, Sandy Edmond, Michael Tonks, Amy Exeter, Councillor Ben Thompson and six members of the public.

Minutes of agenda items included:

*Presentation by Andy Gregory of SSE about plans for a Coire Glas Pump Storage Scheme (see page 3 for full story).

*Bear and Transport Scotland – In a reply to Kate Forbes MSP, BEAR has agreed to carry out a speed survey on the A86 at Inverroy, which it is hoped will be a first step to getting the required traffic calming measures requested.

BEAR is actively pursuing the 20mph warning light repair at Spean Bridge School; the carriageway repairs at the A82/A86 junction; the drainage issues at the bridge over the A86 and the deletion of reference to toilets on road signs. They have escalated verge repairs to Category 2, issued a works notice to remove the 20mph signs in Roy Bridge and permanently repaired the carriageway on the A82.

*Highland Council – Temporary repairs have been carried out on the B8004 at the Commando Memorial with permanent resurfacing to be undertaken as a priority in the next financial year. Grit Boxes have been installed at Braeroy Road and Kilmonivaig Church and the roads department are examining measures to restrict parking at the junction of Altour road and Morrison Avenue.

*Ward Discretionary Funding – The chairman outlined the correspondence between Highland Council over its refusal to accept the application for funds for seven Christmas parties (see page 1 for full story).

*Affordable Housing – The SCIO had held an interesting preliminary meeting with John Macdonald of HIE to discuss community land purchase. The chairman has corresponded with the development planning team to determine what level of development would be permitted out with the local development plan. He will pass the correspondence to the SCIO for their information.

*Resilience Committee – Ian Langley had produced an exploratory document and he, Amy, and the chairman had met to discuss it and decide on priorities. The absence of a community council area website was considered a drawback that we should seek to address. Further work will be undertaken before the next meeting early in the new year followed by a community consultation.

*Rik Eppens has identified a Christmas tree for Spean Bridge, and the Fire and Rescue Service will assist with erection. Roy Bridge are making its own arrangements. Staff at the Spar Shop are endeavouring to keep the area around the shop tidy, but their efforts are hampered by coaches depositing rubbish in their bins.

*Liz Fotheringham updated us on recent developments on the Lochaber Health and Social Care Redesign, including plans for the new Belford Hospital.

*Community Council Research Workshop – The chairman attended this workshop on behalf of the Community Council in Elgin on November 28, and produced a report which has been circulated. It would appear that Highland Council’s ability to empower and engage with Community Councils is significantly below that of neighbouring councils.

Moray has Community Council Liaison Officers and each Community Council has a web page on the Council website to publish agendas, minutes, and contact details. They have arranged meetings with legislators so that community councillors understand the rationale behind decisions, and they involve them in participative ward discretionary funding selection to ensure smaller charities are not disadvantaged.

*Community Councillors requested the chairman write to the Community Planning Partnership to ascertain why we appear to have been ignored, and determine when they would be in a position to produce a locality plan for our community council area.

*Correspondence – A complaint about fly-tipping and litter adjacent to the Brackletter Travellers Site had been passed to Highland councillors, and in turn to the Housing Manager, but no permanent solution to the problem appeared likely in the short term.

*Kate Forbes MSP’s support worker contacted the chairman about a transport issue for a family in Roy Bridge accessing the nursery at Spean Bridge Primary School. It was felt that such requests were out with the community council’s remit, and she was directed to Care Lochaber.

*The Community Council agreed to note: Scottish Flood Forum’s flood Risk Newsletter; Lochaber Health and Social Care Redesign Communications and Engagement Sub Group Minutes; a letter from the West Highland Community Rail Partnership to Kate Forbes MSP about concerns about the current state of the West Highland Railway.

*Reports – Sgt Deborah McCartney of Police Scotland apologised said she was very keen to build relationships with all members of the community. Householders needed to be vigilant, and security conscious. Police Scotland was aware of the increasing impact that large and wide loads were having on the infrastructure, and other road users. The roads unit were active in tackling speeding motorists.

*Treasurers Report – Expenditure this month was rent of hall £10 and Remembrance Day wreath £30, leaving a current balance of £1,855.38.

Any Other Business – The next meeting will be moved from January 2 to 9. It was agreed that if Liz would provide catering for future meetings at Kilmonivaig Church Hall the community council would make a small donation to Lochaber Foodbank.

*Planning: The community council as agreed has taken a neutral stance on the requests to discharge Section 75 Agreements on Planning Applications 17/04882/S75D and 17/04888/S75D, although disagreed with calling the sites development ones.

There have been some subtle changes to the plans on Planning Application 16/05283/FUL Land 50m NW of Mehalah, Tirindish, Spean Bridge following the intervention of the Transport Planning Team and other public agencies.

The Glendessary Hydro Clusters 17/03510/SCRE viability is still under question, and it is unlikely the developer will be able to make any progress, or reach a final decision before the spring of 2018.

Planning Application 17/05332/FUL – This is the third time Scottish Canals has attempted to inflict its camping pods on the residents of Gairlochy. The residents attitude to this application has not changed. The wild camping continues to cause problems. The toilet and shower room are wedged open to allow free access, toilet keys are readily exchanged not returned.

The promised renovation of the Telford House to form a bunkhouse and café has never materialised, and Ardlussa Cottage although refurbished appears to have a low occupancy rate. It has now been conceded that the original approval gained in such contentious circumstances was seriously flawed as some of the pods were sited in a flood risk area.

Other Applications: 17/05481/FUL Construction of Tarred Bellmouth Refurbishment – Land 140m SE of 8 The Corries, Caledonia Park, Invergloy.

17/05487/FUL Erection of House – Land 60m SW of 12 Spean Park, Spean Bridge